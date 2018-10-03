Dr. Kevin Cosby addresses traffic stop in statement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two weeks after video of his traffic stop was posted on social media, the president of Simmons College, the Rev. Kevin Cosby, addressed the incident publicly for the first time.
Cosby was pulled over one night last month around the area of 22nd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. His wife shot video of the enocunter between Cosby and the officer who pulled him over.
"Why were we stopped?" Cosby asks in the cell phone video.
(Story continues below the video)
“Two reasons -- one, you made an invalid turn, back there when you turned on 22nd, I’m not exactly sure which street it was off of, you made an improper turn there and also sir, the plastic rim on your license plate is illegal,” the officer said. “You’re not allowed to have that on there.”
The officer asked for both Cosby’s and his wife’s licenses.
He then said, “we’re all good,” and let them off with a warning.
“Have a good night,” the officer said before walking away.
The incident was a hot topic among local social media users; some claimed it was a clear case of racial profiling. Cosby addressed that on Wednesday in a statement to media.
“There have been those that have questioned my true intentions for releasing a video of my traffic stop on social media,” he wrote. “The purpose of releasing the video was not to draw attention to myself, but to shine light on an issue that (affects) a large portion of our community. It is my hope that we can engage in civil discourse that might result in an empathetic understanding of people whose life experiences may be different from ours.”
