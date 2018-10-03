FORECAST: Records for warmth may fall in the coming days

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is already setting records for warm overnight temperatures and it appears this morning is off to a similar start.
Some patchy areas of fog will remain possible the next few hours.
Expect a partly sunny day with only a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Clouds will increase late tonight long with a stronger south breeze. This is in response to a cold front that will move in Thursday morning and fade over our area through Friday morning.
Since it will be fading, the coverage of rain isn’t expected to be widespread but still count on scattered thunderstorms as early as Thursday morning. After that, expect only spotty downpours until the front moves away from us by Friday afternoon. It will remain warm and humid during that time.
The heat will really build in over the weekend and early next week. In fact, 90 degree highs are looking more and more likely during this time.
FORECAST
- THIS MORNING: Patchy fog giving way to partly sunny skies; Afternoon t-storm possible (10%); HIGH: 88°
- TONIGHT: Clouds increase; Becoming breezing; LOW: 74°
- THURSDAY: T-storms possible in the morning (40%); Afternoon t-storms more spotty (30%); HIGH: 85°
