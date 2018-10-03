Galt House seeking first ‘Artist in Residence’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Are you a visual artist looking for a special place to perform your craft? If so, the Galt House may be the place you’re looking for.
Louisville’s largest hotel has begun a search for its first “Artist in Residence.” The person selected will serve as the Artist in Residence for one year and will work within the hotel. The winner will operate a working studio inside the hotel where the hotel patrons can see as the artist works.
Meetings, conventions and weddings held at the Galt House can choose to have the Artist in Residence as part of their event. The artist can also sell their work on hotel premises, if they choose.
The Galt House will offer the selected artist a monthly stipend of $1,000 and a food and beverage credit at hotel.
Visual artists from across the country are invited to apply. For program details and applications, click here. Applications may be submitted through January 14, 2019.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.