Gov. Bevin: KY students ‘Bring Your Bible to School Day’ on Oct. 4

By Amber Ruch | October 3, 2018 at 12:07 PM EST - Updated October 3 at 4:38 PM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Governor of Kentucky is encouraging students to bring their Bibles to school on Thursday, October 4.

It’s part of the “Bring Your Bible to School Day” event. Thousands of students across the country participate.

This Thursday, October 4th, is Bring Your Bible to School Day. The Bible is an incredible document containing an amazing amount of history, knowledge, wisdom and guidance … all things our Founders understood and took to heart as they set our nation in motion. Learn more at www.bringyourbible.org #WeAreKY

In 2017, Gov. Matt Bevin signed a bill that gave public schools in Kentucky the option to teach Bible literacy class. He said it’s guided by the Kentucky Board of Education.

