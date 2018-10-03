Gov. Bevin: KY students ‘Bring Your Bible to School Day’ on Oct. 4

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Governor of Kentucky is encouraging students to bring their Bibles to school on Thursday, October 4.
It’s part of the “Bring Your Bible to School Day” event. Thousands of students across the country participate.
In 2017, Gov. Matt Bevin signed a bill that gave public schools in Kentucky the option to teach Bible literacy class. He said it’s guided by the Kentucky Board of Education.
