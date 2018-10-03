Make it a Goode Morning! 10.3.18

Over the warm, humid air yet?
It looks to stay for quite some time. This means records for how warm we stay at night and how high we heat up in the afternoons...are at risk.
There is at least one feature that will “disrupt" the afternoon heat portion.
A cold front is on its way to surrender in Kentucky over the next 24 hours. We should see clouds increase overnight with a steady breeze from the south. When you wake up tomorrow, there should be a line of downpours/thunderstorms moving into southern Indiana. How quickly they drop south is still being worked out, but it does appear much of rush hour will take place before they arrive. The more north you are...the more of a risk for a rainy morning commute.
Timing:
A band of downpours/thunderstorms (some heavy) arrive in the morning hours...then fade near the Ohio River for lunch.
Our next round will then pop in the afternoon hours with spotty locally heavy downpours. They will be slow-movers ...tracking east...if they develop. This will need to be watched for very localized high amounts. The afternoon coverage does look more spotty than the morning portion.
Temperatures will be highly impacts on where you are located in comparison to this front, but it will be cooler than today.
Friday:
The front will still be in the area...but barely. It does look to keep skies mostly cloudy/hazy with a few more downpours/thunderstorms to dodge. We will trend this carefully for afternoon/early evening impacts but with the front being weaker, coverage will be limited.
Weekend:
The heat is on! High pressure starts to build in. Thunderstorms will be isolated in nature and mainly in the afternoon’s.
Next Week:
This is the challenging part of the forecast. The trend is to hold onto a very warm/hot setup until a cold front can knock things back down. However, the models are still varying on when that will happen. And to complicate things, the tropics may get involved.
Today’s video is a long one as it covers this aspect in much more detail.
Make it a Goode Morning!
