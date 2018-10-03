Make it a Goode Morning! 10.3.18

A cold front is on its way to surrender in Kentucky over the next 24 hours. We should see clouds increase overnight with a steady breeze from the south. When you wake up tomorrow, there should be a line of downpours/thunderstorms moving into southern Indiana. How quickly they drop south is still being worked out, but it does appear much of rush hour will take place before they arrive. The more north you are...the more of a risk for a rainy morning commute.