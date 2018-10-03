Man in custody, suspected of sending ricin-related substance to the Pentagon and President Trump

(RNN) - A man is in custody who is suspected of sending envelopes filled with castor beans - a substance from which ricin is derived - to the Pentagon and President Donald Trump.
The Herald Journal News in Logan, Utah, reports the FBI raided a home in that town related to the poisoned mail. The man in custody is a U.S. Navy sailor.
“No wider threat to the public safety exists at this time,” Davis told the newspaper. “As it is a pending matter, that’s all we can say at this time.”
Officials have not identified the suspect.
On Tuesday, two envelopes were isolated in the Pentagon mail screening facility and sent to the FBI. The Associated Press reports one envelope was addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the other was addressed to U.S. Navy Adm. John Richardson.
No one was injured, and neither envelope made it to the Pentagon.
