Metro councilman, a no-show at meetings, says colleagues are obsessed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Metro Council member who has been out of sight for a few months claims he did nothing wrong and doesn’t know why he’s being criticized.
Vitalis Lanshima’s absence at 20 Metro Council meetings or committee meetings has infuriated his colleagues; even the President couldn’t track him down.
As some Metro Council members called for an investigation on Wednesday afternoon, the District 21 councilman spoke out about where he’s been.
“Some individuals feel like they have a beef with me,” Lanshima told reporters.
Lanshima said he’s been visiting Nigeria so he can fulfill his lifelong dream of running for office there in 2019. He also claimed his Metro Council assistant has been in town for his constituents, so he doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about. He went on to explain why he couldn’t be reached with claims that his cell phone has been down for about a month, restricting calls from even Metro Council President David James.
“My iPhone decided to go into reset mode," Lanshima said.
“I attempted to contact him [Lanshima] to find out exactly what’s going on," James said on Tuesday night.
Lanshima said his dream of running for office in Nigeria is only possible now that he holds office in Louisville. The pursuit of that dream across the world is what he claimed caused him to miss 20 meetings.
“I’m doing something wonderful,” Lashima said. “I’m trying to contribute to the progress of the democracy in Nigeria, but to say I’m doing something devious?”
Council members complained Tuesday night they were upset because Lanshima never told them what he was doing and as a councilman making more than $48,000 a year, he has constituents to answer to. Lanshima did post on his Facebook page that he was running for office in Nigeria. WAVE 3 News sent him a Facebook message in late August asking about the run, which he responded only with, "I will be making that decision in the next couple of days."
“I do not know why some people on Metro Council are so obsessed with me,” Lanshima said, while also saying some media members are obsessed with him.
Lanshima added any constituent could reach him by email or Facebook and his assistant was working in the office.
“I am not resigning my position,” he said of District 21. “The election is in Nigeria in 2019; my current term expires in December.”
Lanshima said other council members have missed at least 19 days before, but a Metro Council representative said that’s more than likely for an excused medical leave.
