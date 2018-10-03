New Albany students take part in friendly competition before Harvest Homecoming Festival

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Fall festival season is here and that means pumpkins, parades and a lot of parties.
Students in New Albany got in the spirit with a window painting competition.
Students from 13 different schools painted store fronts in downtown, with S. Ellen Jones taking the top prize.
This friendly competition is the beginning of the annual Harvest Homecoming Festival which draws in thousands of people from all over WAVE Country.
You’ll notice crews are hard at work this week getting ready for the weeklong event that runs Oct. 6 through Oct. 14.
The festival really gets going Saturday morning, with the iRun Harvest 5K, beginning at 8:30.
Then at noon, the official kick off to Harvest Homecoming, the annual parade. Floats, loud bands and vintage cars will start their journey at New Albany High School and end at Bank Street.
The popular booth days run from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14 this year.
For a list of what’s happening every day of the festival, click here.
Make sure to watch WAVE 3 News Sunrise Oct. 12 as our team will be live in New Albany that morning, gearing up for the popular booth days and final weekend of the festival.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.