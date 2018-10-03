October 2, 2018

Indigenous Peoples Day
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates Native American history and culture and also gives balance and perspective to the otherwise one sided discussion of European exploration and colonization on Columbus Day.
Indigenous peoples, (also known as first peoples, aboriginal peoples or native peoples) are ethnic groups who are the original inhabitants of a given region, in contrast to groups that have settled, occupied or colonized the area more recently.
An Indigenous Peoples Day proclamation is a document that seeks to balance the discussion regarding colonization and European exploration, with the the promotion and recognition of Native American history and culture.
For this first historical ceremony in WAVE Country, there will be Native American music and dance at Fourth Street Live, featuring world renown Navajo flute player, R. Carlos Nakai and other talented, award winning performers.
There are about 30,000 Native Americans live in Kentucky representing over 200 tribes.
Indigenous Peoples DayMonday, October 8, 6-9pmFourth Street Live!Free family friendly event, Native American musicians (vocalists, guitarists, drummers and flute players) and dancers
Today's Woman Magazine
Miranda Popp talks about this month's Today's Woman magazine.
Skye Squires, of Barry Wooley Designs, talks about her article and give tips on setting up a home bar.
Other featured articles this month in the Life 101 section of the magazine include how to set a formal table, how to write a thank you note, how to care for car tires, how to care for clothing, how to dress a bed, how to refinish or paint furniture.
This month's issue also features on a local interior decorator, the owner of Drybar Louisville, OB/GYN Dr. Carol Brees, volunteer fire fighter, Coby Watier, several women sharing their breast cancer stories and tips on traveling to Scotland.
Phylicia Ashley
Born and raised in New York, Phylicia is a proud New Yorker. She graduated from NYU but previously worked in Wisconsin. She came to WAVE Country because she loved Louisville and the Sunrise team.
She loves traveling. Some of the coolest places she's been are Dubai, Argentina, and Belize.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.