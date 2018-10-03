Policing the black community forum being held at Simmons College

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A discussion is taking place Wednesday about police and the black community.
Simmons College of Kentucky is hosting the event called, “Policing the Black Community: Best Practices to Address Implicit Bias.”
The West Louisville Forum is happening at noon at the St. Stephen Church Family Life Center, located off West Kentucky Street in Louisville.
The event comes after a recent controversial traffic stop involving Simmons College President and Reverend Kevin Cosby posted a video of a stop involving him and LMPD officers to social media. The traffic stop took place on the night of Sept. 15 at 22nd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Several people in the community called the traffic stop racial profiling.
WAVE 3 News reported the Louisville Metro Police Department launched an internal investigation to see if any racial profiling played a role in the traffic stop.
According to the West Louisville Forum, the speakers for this forum include:
- Dr. Deborah Keeling, Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs at The University of Louisville
- Attorney Jan Waddell
- Councilman David James, President of the Louisville Metro Council
- Rev. Clay Calloway, moderator and community activist
Speakers will discuss the legitimacies of racial profiling, present data on police stops in Louisville and across the nation and provide solutions for implicit biases.
This story will be updated.
