Positively WAVE: Anonymous donation covers $10,000 loss 2 days after AMPED break-in

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The benevolent stroke of a pen topped the violent strike of a hammer.
Thieves broke into the offices of the Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED) before dawn Sunday and made off with trumpets, a saxophone, trombone, violins, keyboards and guitars.
AMPED founder and Executive Director Dave Christopher said Monday that the smash-and-grab resulted in losses and damages of about $10,000.
On Tuesday, an anonymous donor wrote a check to the organization covering the entire loss.
Christopher accepted the check with tears and hugs.
“The thing that I tell kids all the time (is) people are good, period,” Christopher said. “For all the craziness that goes on outside the doors, just don’t fall for it. Don’t believe it.”
It had been a frustrating setback for a non-profit that gives hundreds of west Louisville youths opportunities to learn, grow and make music together.
“People want to believe that this is what the west end is,” Christopher said. “If that was 10 people that came and did this, that’s less than one percent, far less than one percent of this community.”
The thieves also took TVs and computers, leaving behind only muddy footprints and the hammer they used to break in.
Utility boxes outside the building were smashed, cutting the lights and the security cameras. Christopher said he believes someone behind the crime may have been in the building before, taking advantage of the kindness and hope that keeps AMPED going.
“It’s hard for me to be mad because all I can think about is how we didn’t get to that person,” Christopher said. “We didn’t get to that person to the point that they understood they didn’t have to do that.”
Christopher said after the WAVE 3 News story about the break-in aired Monday night, donations began coming in to the AMPED website and people began donating instruments. The $10,000 donation from the anonymous donor will allow AMPED to immediately replace everything that was lost and make repairs to the building.
Christopher said he might have the thieves' hammer framed as a reminder of all the kindness and generosity that followed after the crime.
“One of the important things we do here is get these kids to understand they can do anything before the world tells them they can’t,” he said.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.