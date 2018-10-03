School board honors South Harrison school resource officer

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A Corydon Elementary School resource officer was honored Tuesday for his actions after a man walked into the school with a pellet gun.
Corydon Police Officer Steven Duley tackled and arrested Mike Leighty, 29, after Leighty walked into the school with a pellet gun on Friday. A physical education teacher escorted Leighty outside before Duley arrived.
Duley said Leighty started reaching for his gun but was having a hard time grabbing it.
“He started reaching for it, started to pull it out,” Duley said. “I started yelling at him not to pull it out and I drew my weapon.”
Duley started running toward Leighty, tackled and arrested him.
At a school board meeting Tuesday, Duley, the gym teacher and other staff were honored.
“I was very appreciative and thankful that Officer Duley was there and was able to avoid what could have been a critically serious situation,” South Harrison Schools Superintendent Mark Eastridge said.
Duley has 20 years of experience as a law enforcement officer, but this is his first year working at Corydon Elementary School.
In April, the school board and Harrison City Council approved to hire four officers to be school resource officers. Duley was one of those officers.
“The world we live in today is different than the world I once grew up in,” Corydon Town Manager Rand Heazlitt said. “The need for school resource officers is just necessary today.”
Duley said he knows his job is important for the school and the students.
“Since I’ve been doing this, a lot of kids I’ve gotten to know them, and I’d really hate to see something happen to them,” Duley said. “It’s really important to be there.”
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.