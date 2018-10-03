Sports betting a hot topic at convention in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It could be big in the Commonwealth, but first it has to pass the Kentucky legislature.
We’re talking sports betting and so is a convention that’s meeting this week at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
The conference is called "Teams 18," and it has more than 1,000 attendees in Louisville this week.
A Supreme Court ruling in May opened the door for states like Kentucky to come up with their own sports betting rules.
“The Supreme Court made its decision earlier this year to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act,” said Timothy Schneider, the chairman of the Sports Division of the Northstar Travel group in town for the convention.
“Mississippi has already done sports gaming, West Virginia has done sports gaming,” said Kentucky Sen. Morgan McGarvey. " I think there’s a realization here that we don’t want Kentucky to be last."
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the Commonwealth, including McGarvey, a Democrat, as well as Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams and several others, are getting the legislation together so it will be ready for the upcoming session. They plan on getting every bit of input they can before pre-filing.
“By bi-partisan, I don’t just mean Democrat and Republican, but urban and rural,” McGarvey said. “So we’ve got legislators from across the state and we’re saying what can we put in a bill that makes it OK. We’re even talking to people against it, so it can be the best bill possible.”
The group is looking at what other states have done, what’s worked and what hasn’t. Sports betting would seem a perfect fit for the new Churchill Downs-owned facility Derby City Gaming on Poplar Level Road.
Knowing how big the topic is, “Teams 18” decided to add educational forums to address the impact. Attendees are talking about everything from maintaining the integrity of sporting events, to the effect it could have on event hosts and how states and organizations can benefit from the revenue.
“Sports betting has the potential of becoming a very import funding mechanism for sports organizations of all kinds,” Schneider said.
Kentucky lawmakers are still seeking input. They’ve met with groups like the PGA, Major League Baseball, and the NBA to get their feedback.
