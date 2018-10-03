Street closures for St. James Art Show announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The annual St. James Art Fair is fast approaching. With such a large event, it’s important WAVE Country knows which streets will be open and closed during the four day fair.
The following streets will be closed between 6 a.m. October 4 and 11:30 p.m. October 7:
- Alley between Third Street and Fourth Street from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Alley between Fourth Street and Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- R Chin Alley from Sixth Street to Hill Street
- Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Magnolia Avenue from Third Street to Sixth Street
- Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street
- Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street
No parking areas:
1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 9 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)
- Park Avenue (south side) from Fourth Street to Sixth Street
- Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street
1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 10 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)
- Third Street (west side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- Third Street (east side) from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- Sixth Street (east side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street
1 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 11:30 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)
- Saint James Court from Magnolia Avenue to Hill Street
- Magnolia Avenue from Third Street to Levering Street
9 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 7 pm (Thursday, October 4, 2018)
- Hill Street from Second Street to Sixth Street
- Fourth Street (east side) from Hill Street to Gaulbert Avenue
1 am (Friday, October 5, 2018) - 8 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)
- Hill Street (north side) from Second Street to Sixth Street
Handicapped parking:
8 am (Thursday, October 4, 2018) - 10 pm (Thursday, October 4, 2018)
- Sixth Street (east side) near Magnolia Avenue along Central Park
9 am (Friday, October 5, 2018) - 10 pm (Sunday, October 7, 2018)
- Hill Street (north side) from Third Street to Saint James Court
Please note, there will be no handicap parking at Saint James Court and Fountain Court (across from the fountain on the east side of the street.)
