Trump ordered Cohen to seek restraining order against Stormy Daniels, source says

CNN has learned that President Donald Trump was personally involved in efforts to stop the adult film actress from going public about what she alleges is an affair with Trump.
A source with direct knowledge tells CNN that Trump tried to keep Daniels quiet about a sexual encounter she said she had with him in 2006.
In February, Trump called his now former personal attorney Michael Cohen and instructed him to seek a restraining order against Daniels through a confidential arbitration proceeding in California.
The source said Trump did so after learning Daniels was considering talking to the media, despite the $130,000 hush agreement she reached with Cohen weeks before the 2016 presidential election.
That would mean Trump wasn’t telling the truth in April 2018 when he denied knowledge of the payment.
The president has consistently denied any affair with Daniels.
CNN’s source says Trump directed Cohen to coordinate the effort to seek the restraining order, involving his son Eric Trump and an outside lawyer – telling Cohen, regarding legal costs: “Don’t worry, I’ll pay for everything.”
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story, says the president had a second phone call days later with Cohen in the Manhattan office of the outside lawyer, Lawrence Rosen.
Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization with his brother Donald Trump Jr., told a staff attorney in California to sign off on the arbitration paperwork Rosen’s firm prepared.
A person close to the situation told the Journal that Eric Trump acted as the president’s son and not in his role as a company executive.
On March 6, Daniels sued President Trump and Essential Consultants LLC, the company Cohen had set up to pay her, alleging the hush agreement was not enforceable because Trump himself hadn’t signed it.
The next day, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the case had already been won in arbitration.
"I can share that the arbitration was won in the president's favor, and I would direct you to the president's outside counsel on any details beyond that," Sanders said.
In fact, a restraining order was issued, but Daniels ignored it.
