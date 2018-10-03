Vitalis Lanshima: Metro councilman has missed 20 meetings since June

“We know that Councilman Lanshima has not only not attended meetings since May, but he hasn’t been in the building much since May,” Councilmember Bill Hollander said. “I don’t know why. I’ve never been able to ask him why. I know the president has been trying to ask him why and he has been unresponsive so I think it would make sense for us to have an investigation and ask why have you been absent. ‘Have you moved to Nigeria? Are you registered in Nigeria?’ There’s a lot of ... questions that need to be answered.”