Vitalis Lanshima: Metro councilman has missed 20 meetings since June

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Where is Metro Councilman Vitalis Lanshima? It’s a good question his fellow Metro Council members and constituents are asking.
It was brought up at a committee meeting Tuesday night as city leaders are trying to figure out why he’s missed so many meetings.
It’s been seven weeks since the District 21 Metro councilman attended a city council or committee meeting. Since June 21, he’s missed 20.
Now, some council members want an investigation into his outside campaigning activities.
In late August, Lanshima posted on Facebook saying he’d be running for House of Representatives in his homeland of Nigeria, but, he promised to spend the remainder of his term on Louisville’s Metro Council as a dedicated and present member.
“I attempted to contact him to find out exactly what’s going on and I’ve tried a few other times since then,” Metro Council President David James said.
For his work on the council, Lanshima makes an annual salary of $48,000. He resigned from his position at JCPS earlier this year.
“We know that Councilman Lanshima has not only not attended meetings since May, but he hasn’t been in the building much since May,” Councilmember Bill Hollander said. “I don’t know why. I’ve never been able to ask him why. I know the president has been trying to ask him why and he has been unresponsive so I think it would make sense for us to have an investigation and ask why have you been absent. ‘Have you moved to Nigeria? Are you registered in Nigeria?’ There’s a lot of ... questions that need to be answered.”
The council did hear from Lanshima’s legislative assistant during the committee meeting to share that Lanshima was coming back into Louisville on Tuesday night and would make himself available for a discussion Wednesday.
That meeting will happen at council chambers at 5:30 p.m.
