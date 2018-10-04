Accelerate is favorite in Future Pool #2 for Breeders’ Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (October 3, 2018) -- The Breeders’ Cup, in conjunction with Churchill Downs, today announced the final Future Wagering Pools for the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) Future Wager #2 and the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) Future Wager. Future wagering on both the Breeders’ Classic and the Breeders’ Cup Turf will open on Friday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. ET. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Future Wager #2 will close at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 7, and the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf Future Wager will close at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Hronis Racing LLC’s Accelerate, the dominant older horse in the Classic division, who won last Saturday’sAwesome Again Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita by 2 ¼ lengths, has been installed as the 5-2 favorite in the Breeders’ Cup Classic Future Wager #2. Prince Khalid Abdulla’s 4-year-old filly Enable (GB), who is scheduled to defend her Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (G1) title this Sunday at Longchamp, has been listed as the even-money favorite in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf Future Wager.
The Breeders’ Cup Classic Future Wager #2 pool opening this Friday will consist of 19 unique wagering interests and one All Others wager for a total of 20 betting interests. The Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf Future Wager pool will consist of 13 unique wagering interests and one All Others wager for a total of 14 betting interests. “All Others” includes all Thoroughbreds other than the pool’s individual horses.
Late Tuesday, wagering was suspended on La Extrana Dama (No. 7) in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf Future Wager.
The Breeders’ Cup Future Wagers enable fans to bet on possible contenders for select Breeders’ World Championships races well in advance of the Nov. 2-3 event. Odds on horses in the pools could be more attractive than those available on the two days of Championship racing.
The wager is a $2 minimum bet and a win wager only.
Betting on all Breeders’ Cup Future Wagers will be offered at racetracks, Twinspires.com and other advanced deposit wagering (“ADW”) sites, simulcast centers, and off-track betting sites.
There are no scratches or refunds. Should Breeders’ Cup officials determine during the three-day run of the set pool that a wagering interest has suffered an injury or other circumstance that would prevent that horse from competing in the Breeders’ Cup, wagering on that interest will be immediately suspended.
Complete Breeders’ Cup Future Wager information is available at www.BreedersCup.com/Future-Wagers
Accelerate, trained by John Sadler, closed as the 3-1 favorite in the first Breeders’ Cup Classic Future Wager on Aug. 26.
Following Accelerate in the Classic Future Wager #2 at 8-1 is Gary and Mary West’s 4-year-old West Coast, trained by Bob Baffert, who finished second to Accelerate in the Awesome Again after nearly a sixth-month layoff since finishing second in Dubai World Cup (G1) in March. A trio of horses are listed next at 10-1, including two 3-year-olds: The Baffert-trained McKinzie, for Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman, winner of the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) on Sept. 22, and Robert La Penta, Madaket Stables, Siena Farm and Twin Creeks Racing Stables’ Travers Stakes winner Catholic Boy. Godolphin’s 4-year-old Thunder Snow (IRE), winner of the Dubai World Cup and runner-up in last Saturday’s Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) at Belmont Park, is also at 10-1.
The 3-year-old Mendelssohn, third in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, is next at 12-1, followed by Diversify, fifth in the Gold Cup as the odds on favorite, Mind Your Biscuits, winner of the last Saturday’s Lukas Classic at Churchill Downs, and Woodward Stakes (G1) winner Yoshida (JPN), all listed at 15-1. Uriah St. Lewis’s 5-year-oldDiscreet Lover, who won the Jockey Club Gold Cup at 45-1, is slotted next at 20-1 in the Breeders’ Cup Classic Future Wager Pool #2.
Behind Enable in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf Future Wager is Qatar Racing Ltd.’s 3-year-old multiple European Group 1 winner Roaring Lion, who captured the Coral Eclipse (G1) at Sandown, the Juddmonte International (G1 at York and QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown. Roaring Lion is co-second choice at 8-1 along with Convento Viejo LLC’s 4-year-old Robert Bruce (CHI), winner of the Arlington Million (G1) and second in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1) at Belmont Park on Saturday. Listed next at 10-1 is Wachtel Stable and Gary Barber’s Channel Maker, a front-running 4 ½ length winner of the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, and Matthew Schera’s 7-year-old gelding Glorious Empire (IRE), who won the Sword Dancer (G1) at Saratoga. Defending Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Talismanic (GB), Crystal Ocean (GB), second in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) and Sadler’s Joy, third in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, are slotted next, all at 12-1.
The field, listed in alphabetical order, with program numbers and morning-line odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic Future Wager #2 is as follows:
Pgm. # Horse Odds
1 Accelerate 5-2
2 Axelrod 20
3 Bravazo 30
4 Catholic Boy 10
5 Collected 30
6 Discreet Lover 20
7 Diversify 15
8 Gunnevera 30
9 Lone Sailor 50
10 McKinzie 10
11 Mendelssohn 12
12 Mind Your Biscuits 15
13 Pavel 20
14 Roaring Lion 20
15 Seeking the Soul 15
16 Thunder Snow 10
17 Toast of New York 30
18 West Coast 8
19 Yoshida (JPN) 15
20 All Others-Field Bet 20
