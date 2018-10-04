Accelerate is favorite in Future Pool #2 for Breeders’ Cup

Behind Enable in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf Future Wager is Qatar Racing Ltd.’s 3-year-old multiple European Group 1 winner Roaring Lion, who captured the Coral Eclipse (G1) at Sandown, the Juddmonte International (G1 at York and QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown. Roaring Lion is co-second choice at 8-1 along with Convento Viejo LLC’s 4-year-old Robert Bruce (CHI), winner of the Arlington Million (G1) and second in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1) at Belmont Park on Saturday. Listed next at 10-1 is Wachtel Stable and Gary Barber’s Channel Maker, a front-running 4 ½ length winner of the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, and Matthew Schera’s 7-year-old gelding Glorious Empire (IRE), who won the Sword Dancer (G1) at Saratoga. Defending Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Talismanic (GB), Crystal Ocean (GB), second in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) and Sadler’s Joy, third in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, are slotted next, all at 12-1.