Autopsy to reveal if body found inside burned car in Henry Co. is connected to other crimes

NEW CASTLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is in the middle of three investigations in Henry County: a shooting, missing persons case, and a death investigation - all which happened in one week.
Trooper Steven Dykes said all three are not being investigated as connected. But court documents showed all three do share a common factor.
A shooting investigation in Smithfield was reported to KSP on Monday by Lake Jericho Road who said they heard shots fired. Witnesses cooperated with police and Gregory Mason Heightchew, 20, was arrested for attempted murder. Joshua Jackson, 22, was also arrested for tampering with evidence.
On the same night Elijah Creekmore was reported missing. For his last known location, witnesses placed Creekmore at the scene of the shooting in Smithfield.
On Tuesday, a burned vehicle with a body inside was found in a desolate area of Lockport near Six Mile Creek. Court documents showed Creekmore’s mother reported to police she was tracking her son’s phone and it last pinged near Lockport.
Among several search warrants is one for the trashed vehicle. The car is registered to an Edward Creekmore and prints were found on the steering wheel.
KSP also obtained a warrant for Heightchew’s palm prints.
The search warrant said the prints will be compared to prints found on the abandoned vehicle with the body inside.
“Somebody who is involved in a fire to the temperature and that degree there is just not very much left to work with,” Trooper Dykes said. “Unfortunately, due to the degradation of the deceased it’s difficult to have any kind of positive recognition.”
The body was sent to Louisville for an autopsy. Dykes said the body was burned so badly dental records will be used to identify the victim.
In an arrest slip for Jackson, his mother reported to police he arrived home on Monday night with burnt shoes.
“Motive is something we are trying to investigate right now,” Trooper Dykes said.
Until the body is identified Trooper Dykes cannot say whether the shooting, the missing person, and the burnt car and body are connected.
Creekmore has not been found. Heightchew and Jackson will be back in court on October 15.
Anyone with information should contact the Kentucky State Police Campbellsburg Post at 502-532-6363.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.