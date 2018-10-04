Big 4 Bridge light display still dark, still no answers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Big 4 Bridge is just a shadow of what it used to be. Lights still illuminate ramps and pedestrian paths after dark.
But the decorative light display on the bridge went out after a storm back in July. Work is still going on to get to the bottom of the problem.
“What has happened is multiple things,” Waterfront Park Manager Gary Pepper said. “We've had some water damage that's wicking and there's thousands of points of contact.”
Pepper said the most likely suspect is still a series of 75 little data enablers, little computers throughout the bridge that make the lights perform.
They're all connected to a larger central computer and each one represents multiple connections that all have to be checked for wear and leaks.
“A lot of points to look at, a lot of little pieces,” Pepper said.
And the culprit behind the shutdown of the colorful light display that made it an unforgettable gateway over the river, has yet to be found
Until it is corrected, the future of the Ohio River's most spectacular light display remains in the dark.
Pepper said the Waterfront Development Corporation is hoping the lights will be back on sometime this month.
