Billy Reed: UofL football continues to slide, while UK shines

We are now in the movie “Groundhog Day” where every new day is a repeat of the one before it. Every day, on every sports talk radio show, we run the gamut of excuses and opinions. Every day we engage in speculation about Petrino and his future. Is it really his fault? Has he lost the fire he showed in his first tenure here? Does he have too many relatives on staff? If it’s none of the above, what is it?