Billy Reed: UofL football continues to slide, while UK shines

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - I’m sure the University of Louisville didn’t declare Friday’s home game against Georgia Tech a “Blackout” – everybody who supports the Cards wears black – in order to match the mood of the fan base. Yet, that’s how it has turned out.
As the team has stumbled and lurched to a 2-3 start, the sunny prediction of the preseason have vanished behind a black cloud of anger, anxiety, confusion, and growing hopelessnees.
In fact, if the Cards lose Friday night, the game might be remembered as the one where the lights went out on fan interest. Basketball is revving up and not too many will be interested in hearing football coach Bobby Petrino shoulder the blame for another loss.
The home loss last week to Florida State – actually, it was more of a giveaway than a loss – was one in which the Seminoles tore out the heart of the Cards and stomped that sucker flat. (I seem to remember a country song named something like that, but I can’t recall the artist.)
The Cards controlled the game. They looked noticeably improved on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jawon Pass, while still looking slow in his decision-making, threw some nice passes. The 56,000 reported in attendance thought they were seeing glimmers of hope.
But then, with UofL moving down field and eating up the final minutes, Pass threw on a first-down play instead of running. The pass was completed to a Florida State linebacker. Only moments later, the Seminoles scored a touchdown to give them a victory they did not deserve.
Petrino took blame for the first-down pass call. Since making the astounding preseason prediction that his team woul beat mighty Alabama, he seems intent on driving nails in his own coffin, which only increases the yearning for UofL to fire him and bring Purdue coach Jeff Brohm back home, where he belongs.
On Sept. 9, after Week Two of the season, I wrote in this space that Kentucky would beat UofL by three touchdowns if the game were played at that time. That earned me a lot of scorn and scoffing, but today, as we head into Week Six of the regular season, nothing has changed except the scorn and scoffing, which isn’t audible any more.
I don’t mean that as a gloat. I hate to see UofL lose so ugly at Virginia and give Florida State an early Christmas present. But in this business, we must put our personal feelings aside and base opinions only on the facts as they present themselves, game after game.
We are now in the movie “Groundhog Day” where every new day is a repeat of the one before it. Every day, on every sports talk radio show, we run the gamut of excuses and opinions. Every day we engage in speculation about Petrino and his future. Is it really his fault? Has he lost the fire he showed in his first tenure here? Does he have too many relatives on staff? If it’s none of the above, what is it?
This is what happens when 3-9 becomes infinitely more possible than 9-3, when 6-6 begins to look like a miracle, when you find yourself back in the ranks of the mutts after a long run with the big dogs.
It does not help matters in The ‘Ville that UK is unbeaten and ranked in the Top 15 heading into its Saturday game against Texas A&M in College Station. It’s almost as if Petrino and UK Coach Mark Stoops have changed places. Petrino is the guy who can’t do anything right, Stoops the “genius” who has everything going his way.
I know this for sure: Petrino – or any other coach, for that matter – would love to have a running back like UK’s Bennie Snell. The nephew of former New York Jets’ runner Matt Snell, Bennie is a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender – and I can tell you that with a great degree of confidence due to my role as chairman of Kentucky’s Heisman voters.
As impossible as it may have seemed before the season, there’s now a chance that UK will be 10-1, 9-2 at the worst, and U of L 3-9 heading into their season-ending game on Nov. 24 in Cardinal Stadium.
If that’s the case, Cardinal Stadium will become Kroger Field West for the afternoon. I’ll bet a lot of U of L fans would rather sell their tickets, even to Big Blue diehards, instead of witnessing the Cards lose to the Cats, by three touchdowns... or more.
You read it here first.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter from Louisville who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.
