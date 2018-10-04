Community gathers to heal after woman shot, killed outside church

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The North Central Church of Christ normally meets on Wednesday nights for Bible Study, but Wednesday was different than normal.
Pastor Jesse Murrah opened up space for church members and the community to talk about the tragedy that occurred over the weekend.
“We got a while to deal with this,” Murrah said. “So I want to begin tonight with whatever the Lord leads us to do.”
Organizations and counselors were on hand to help members of the congregation process Sunday’s shooting death of 50-year-old Dana Hodges.
“We’re wrestling with it through text messaging and phone calls,” Murrah said.
Police said Hodges was shot and killed outside the church. The suspect was in an intimate relationship with her, and after he shot her, police said, he shot himself in an alley nearby. He was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.
Family identified the suspect to WAVE 3 News as Hodges' ex-boyfriend, 51-year-old James Davis.
Detectives have not identified the suspect, nor have they filed any charges in the case.
Murrah said Hodges and Davis started attending the church at the same time about two months ago.
“They both became members the same day,” Murrah said, adding that he knew about some problems between them. “I knew about the situation developing, but in my wildest dreams, I never would have thought it would come to that.”
Murrah said he wants to use the church as a place where people feel they can find help or be connected to a place where they can get help.
