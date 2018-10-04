Cups of Ambition raises money for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You can mug for the camera, with a mug of Dolly Parton.
It’s called the Cups of Ambition Exhibit. Mugs with images of Dolly Parton from six artists are being sold online and the proceeds are going to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Louisville.
Parton started Imagination Library in her home state of Tennessee, and WAVE 3 News and other sponsors have brought it to parts of Louisville. From birth through the age of five, registered children receive a free book in the mail every single month.
The sale of the mugs opened Monday, and already 33 of 37 mugs sold in just two hours, raising $1,300 for the program. The sale is being hosted on the online shop Mr. Benny’s Pot Shop.
Jason Burnett, who recently moved back to Louisville, came up with the idea for Cups of Ambition. He is a potter and says he wanted to come up with a way to give back to his community. Each year, he is coming up with a different concept to raise money for a cause.
Click here for more information on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Louisville.
