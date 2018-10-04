Dr. Neeli Bendapudi inaugurated as UofL president

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After four months on the job, the University of Louisville is celebrating the inauguration of its 18th President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi.
People wanted to be part of the inauguration because Bendapudi has really gotten involved in the University and community in a very short period of time. Her first day on the job was May 15 and she hit the ground running, impressing students, parents, politicians and University faculty by letting people know she wants UofL to be an inclusive place to learn and work.
She’s hosted community forums from West Louisville to Jeffersonville and Elizabethtown. She shows up at football games and sits in the student section, giving up her box. Announced programs like Card Cab, a free ride service on campus for students, faculty and staff. She’s given students her phone number for texting concerns. She is getting educators and city leaders together for town hall meetings encouraging partnerships and it appears she’s just getting started.
