Forecast: Front brings showers, storms back to WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Watching a line of showers and storms associated with a cold front trekking it’s way south through Indiana this morning. While a lot of these may fade before reaching our southern Indiana counties, a few persistent showers will make for a damp morning commute for some north of Louisville.
This afternoon, as the front continues it’s path through WAVE Country, it will spark more showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could produce locally heavy rain and lightning, potentially slowing down the evening commute. The rain chance will fade through tonight.
Highs today will be dependent on where you are in relation to the front, its clouds, and its rain. Those further south will see temperatures well into the 80s, while those in southern Indiana will hold on to the 70s.
The cold front returns as a warm front tomorrow. This may trigger some more showers and storms; the location of these is dependent on how far north the front travels through the day. The weekend looks hot and mainly dry with highs creeping towards 90 by Sunday.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Southern IN morning storms (20%). Scattered PM storms (40%). HIGH: 85°
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered evening storms (40%). LOW: 70°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm chance (20%). HIGH: 87°
