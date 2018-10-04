Great Lakes Valley Conference adds Lindenwood University

Great Lakes Valley ConferenceThe Great Lakes Valley Conference is one of the premier NCAA Division II conferences, made of 14 member institutions from four Midwest states (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri) and comprised of 6,000 student-athletes, 50,000 students and 500,000 alumni. Founded in 1978, the GLVC has grown to sponsor 22 conference championships and is among the nation’s elite in academic and athletic success. GLVC schools have captured 18 NCAA Division II national championships, including 11 on the men’s side, seven of which are in basketball, and two of seven women’s titles that were won this past year (Golf, Softball). Among the 24 NCAA Division II conferences analyzed in the 2017-18 report published by the national office, the GLVC ranked tied for third in Federal Graduation Rate (FGR) at 65 percent and third in Academic Success Rate (ASR) at 84 percent for all student-athletes. The GLVC is also home to the GLVC Sports Network – the first NCAA Division II conference-wide digital streaming network that launched in 2014. GLVCSN, which can be found on Apple TV 4th Generation, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku devices, as well as iOS and Android mobile apps, has streamed a total of 369 events at all 82 GLVC Championships while a total of 5,719 events across 20 of the league’s 22 sports have been streamed on campus. For more information about the GLVC and GLVCSN, visit the Conference’s official websites at GLVCsports.com and GLVCSN.com.