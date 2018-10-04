LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County clerks office has an important message for everyone 18 and older - it’s not too late to register to vote.
Voters must be registered by Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.
Voter registration deadline is fast approaching, but voters still have a week to register to vote, make a change of address or update a name.
Registration cards can be dropped off at any DMV in Jefferson County, the Jefferson County Election Center at the Edison Center, located at 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 301 or mailed postmarked by Oct. 9.
