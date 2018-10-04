JCPS parent hopes state graduation requirements could raise education standards

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Getting a diploma in Kentucky is about to get more difficult after the state board of education approved new graduation requirements.
Starting with the class of 2023, students will have to take more tests to prove they are ready to transition to the next grade.
Christine Jones' 7th grade son Jacob has dyslexia. He reads at a first-grade level.
“It's very frustrating as a parent,” Jones said.
She said while he's made improvements at Marion Moore School, he still isn't getting enough from his education.
The latest assessment from the state agreed--Moore was one of 64 JCPS schools identified as TSI. Meaning one or more groups in the school need targeted support. For Moore, it’s their students with disabilities.
"He’s not going to graduate college or be career ready, because he cannot read,” said Jones.
New graduation requirements are intended to change that.
"If we are not inclined to meet every single kid’s education needs, then we should stop taking dollars from them,” said Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis.
While the state's proposal sets expectations, it doesn't explain how schools should provide those additional resources.
Jones wondered if the new requirements could end up backfiring, since she believes the district is already struggling to get certain students up to speed.
"A teacher can only teach what materials they have, and you have a student who learns differently and shoving them through the same system that works for 90% of the kids but doesn’t work for 10% of the kids, that 10% gets lost,” said Jones
There is a 30-day public comment period before the graduation requirements go up for a final vote in December.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.