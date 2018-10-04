Kentucky Attorney General Beshear talks to retired teachers

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear says Kentucky’s pensions can be saved.
Beshear addressed the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association in Shelbyville on Thursday. He said he feels good about the pension case, and thinks that we’ll see an positive outcome in the Supreme Court very soon. Beshear said the teachers deserve their pensions because they dedicate decades of their lives for Kentucky’s children.
Beshear said that passing expanded gaming in Kentucky would put up to $12 billion into the pension system.
Beshear says if he becomes governor, he plans to to recruit good jobs to the Bluegrass state, continue to fight the drug epidemic, and restore decency and transparency to Frankfort.
