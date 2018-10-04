Louisville Metro Animal Services at maximum capacity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Months after Louisville Metro Animal Services earned no-kill status, that distinction is in jeopardy.
Right now, the shelter is at maximum capacity.
“That’s not something we expect to happen when we’re in the beginning of the fall,” Metro Animal Services spokesperson Teeya Barnes said. “Usually our overcrowding period is in the summer, but we’re way past that now and we really need the help getting animals out of here.”
LMAS is asking people to consider adopting a pet—and to come pick up their lost dogs and cats.
“We’ve recently had a lot of small breed dogs come in and the look very well cared for, so we know they have owners, but nobody’s come to claim them,” explained Barnes.
The longer the shelter stays full, the higher the risk of losing their no-kill status.
To earn no-kill status, an animal shelter must have a live release rate of at least 90 percent. In 2017, LMAS had a live release rate of 93 percent.
“We’ve only been able to keep (no-kill status) because we keep our kennels open,” Barnes said. “Usually we have 10 kennels open to start per day, but we have been starting the day with no kennels open.”
If things don’t change, some pets may need to be put down to make room for new animals.
“There’s always tough choices that have to be made," Barnes said. "We explore every option to get pets out of here, but we have to do what we have to do and that’s not something we look forward to. So we’re coming to the community and saying ‘Please help us out, help these animals out. Save some lives.’”
LMAS offers free adoptions for adult cats and large-breed dogs weighing at least 40 pounds.
All pets come spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and with up-to-date vaccinations.
Browse through adoptable animals at LMAS here.
