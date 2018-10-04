Maintenance, Martinis and Mammograms at Lexus of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Helping women maintain their vehicles and health is the focus of an event at Lexus of Louisville.
During the Maintenance, Martinis and Mammograms event guests will receive a complimentary vehicle inspection and learn to make a martini.
Maintenance clinics will take place every 15 minutes. The Norton Cancer Institute Mobile Mammogram Unit will be at the event along with several vendors.
A silent auction and raffles will also be held. All funds raised at the event will benefit Norton Cancer Institute.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Lexus of Louisville, located at 2400 Blankenbaker Parkway. To register call Amy Sandage at (502) 499-5083 or respond to the event on the Lexus of Louisville Facebook page.
