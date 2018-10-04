Make it a Goode Morning! 10.4.18

The heat will rule most of the headlines ahead...but we do have some heavy downpours to track before it locks in.
Next 36 hours:
Cold front is slowly moving in from the north and stalling out. The rain in southern Indiana now will fade with perhaps a few new downpours developing near that front.
In the meantime, we are heating up along/south of the Ohio River. This means scattered downpours/thunderstorms will soon pop in that zone. Some could pick up more than one of these and that part is important. The rainfall rate will be impressive with these guys so if you do in fact pick up more than one, your rain total could be fairly excessive. This looks localized right now but certainly something to monitor for the afternoon commute.
They should fade out tonight.
But we won’t be done with this front just yet.
It will start to become a warm front and slowly lift back north again on Friday. This means spotty downpours as early as sunrise across southern Indiana with a few spotty downpours across Kentucky in the afternoon. Not a washout setup, but once again...something to keep in the back of your mind if you have outdoor plans.
Will some of you miss all of these rain chances entirely? Yes.
The HEAT:
The weekend heat really ramps up more Sunday into about Wednesday of next week. This is when 90 degrees is reachable.
What’s next?:
The heat still looks to get knocked down by a cold front by the end of next week or the weekend. Rain chances will go up as well but the cooler air (highs in the 60s) will be the main welcoming factor with this change.
The video dives into the more technical aspects of the pattern above!
Make it a Goode Morning!
