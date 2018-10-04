New mobile center to help domestic violence victims

By PHYLICIA ASHLEY | Reporter
NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The Center for Women and Families is reversing the way they help domestic violence victims in Southern Indiana. The Center will phase out traditional shelter services at its current 10-room facility.
Aiden Phillips wants to help make a difference for the women in his life.
“Build a better world that they can grow up in and feel safe in,” Phillips said. “A lot of the time you know you want to make a difference, but you don’t quite know how.”
Phillips found his path to making a change, with The Center for Women and Families. The 17-year-old joined in on a major transformation with the organization. The Center for Women and Families, Indiana Program Director Shelley McDonald has worked with the program for 13 years.
“There’s so much more we can do that has nothing to do with shelter,” McDonald said. “Reaching more people is what we’re hoping to do.”
The center is flipping the script and starting a mobile center that meets domestic violence victims where ever they are comfortable. They want to get involved early and prevent families from ending up in a shelter.
“Shift the community in a way that’s a bigger impact than we already make,” McDonald said.
From July 2017 to June 2018 the center helped 148 people in the shelter and 559 people outside of it. For Phillips those numbers mean the organization’s innovation will lift more people up during a low moment.
“Help pick you back up and keep moving you forward,” Phillips said.
The mobile advocacy center will open at the start of the new year.
