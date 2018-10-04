October 3, 2018

The War of the Worlds was an episode of the American radio drama anthology series The Mercury Theatre on the Air. It was performed as a Halloween episode of the series on Sunday, October 30, 1938, and aired over the Columbia Broadcasting radio network. Directed and narrated by actor and future filmmaker Orson Welles, it became famous for allegedly causing mass panic. Kentucky Shakespeare will recreate the in-studio performance of this thrilling tale in front of live audiences with actors, musicians, and foley artists.