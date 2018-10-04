October 3, 2018

Kentucky Shakespeare, St. James Court Art Show, Women 4 Women

By Lindsey Rudd | October 4, 2018 at 5:28 AM EST - Updated October 4 at 5:28 AM

Kentucky Shakespeare

The War of the Worlds was an episode of the American radio drama anthology series The Mercury Theatre on the Air. It was performed as a Halloween episode of the series on Sunday, October 30, 1938, and aired over the Columbia Broadcasting radio network. Directed and narrated by actor and future filmmaker Orson Welles, it became famous for allegedly causing mass panic. Kentucky Shakespeare will recreate the in-studio performance of this thrilling tale in front of live audiences with actors, musicians, and foley artists.

Kentucky Shakespeare Presents

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS Radio Drama

6-actor, 70-minute production

Performed live at the Louisville Public Media Performance Studio

619 South Fourth Street

October 10-28, select dates and times

$20; $18 Student/Senior/Military

kyshakespeare.com/worlds

St. James Court Art Show

St. James Court Art Show

Friday and Saturday, 10am-6pm

Sunday, 10am-5pm

South of Central Park on St. James Court, Belgravia Court, Magnolia Avenue, Third and Fourth Streets

stjamescourtartshow.com

Viscardi Designs / Studio

Regency Pointe

2700 Holloway Road Suite 103

Louisville KY, 40299

(502) 419-6755

ViscardiDesigns.com

Tony will be set up on St. James Court south of the Fountain on the right at SJ251

Women 4 Women

2018 Annual Women 4 Women Luncheon

Wednesday, October 10, 11:30am-1:30pm

Keynote: Abduction Survivor, Elizabeth Smart

Marriott Louisville Downtown

280 West Jefferson Street

$125

w4w.org

