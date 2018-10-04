Person shot near Mcdonald’s on Taylor Boulevard

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m.
By Berry Stockton | October 3, 2018 at 7:58 PM EST - Updated October 3 at 7:58 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting which left one person injured.

The call came in around 6:51 p.m. on Wednesday from the corner of Taylor Boulevard and Oleanda Avenue, according to MetroSafe.

Police found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to MetroSafe.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information has been encouraged to call 574-LMPD.

