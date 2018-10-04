Person shot near Mcdonald’s on Taylor Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting which left one person injured.
The call came in around 6:51 p.m. on Wednesday from the corner of Taylor Boulevard and Oleanda Avenue, according to MetroSafe.
Police found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to MetroSafe.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information has been encouraged to call 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.