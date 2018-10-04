Police nab men suspected of stealing thousands from Brinks employee

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) - Police say the two men accused of stealing cash from a Brinks truck driver in Newport have been caught.
Tyron White, 21, and James Rachel, 19, are believed to be the men seen in surveillance video. Police have been searching for the pair since Friday.
"Two male subjects went into the Levy at the same time the Brinks was emptying the machine and replenishing the money in it,” said Lt. Paul Kunkel with the Newport Police Department.
Shortly before the Brinks employee arrived, the surveillance video shows the two men talking to each other for a while. Then, like clockwork at 9:30 a.m., the two split up. One walked ahead as the Brinks employee walked up to the ATM machine with the blue bag filled with cash.
“One of the subjects came up from behind and took the bag with more than $26,000 in it and fled,” said Kunkel.
Video captures the men running to an exit and down the stairs. However, police say White and Rachel didn’t stay on the run for long. Rachel was arrested on Saturday in Knox County, Tenn. Police say he was driving erratically, leading to a traffic stop. After a brief police chase he was arrested.
White was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday.
“I do want to thank the community for what they did. They did a great job giving us tips calling in and helping us identify these subjects,” said Kunkel.
Detectives are still working to learn if the recent theft was a crime planned in advance or just an easy target.
“Grabbing money from someone and running off depends on a lot of things opportunity. They took the money and ran off with the money and we took the opportunity to charge them," said Kunkel.
Police are working to extradite Rachel from Tennessee.
White and Rachel are being held in jail on unrelated charges. The two are also expected to be charged with felony theft for the incident in Newport.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Newport police at 859-261-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.