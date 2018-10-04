Red tide detected, some beaches closed along S Florida’s Atlantic coast

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL (CNN) - Authorities have shut down a number of public beaches amid concerns about red tide.
Miami-Dade County officials made the announcement after water samples showed elevated levels of the algae linked to red tide.
A memo sent to county commissioners cited test results for three sampling areas revealing low to very low levels of the bacteria. Another sampling area showed medium levels.
Authorities say the beach closures were done out of an abundance of caution.
On its website, Palm Beach County cited reports of limited fish kills on certain beaches, saying cleanup efforts have begun.
Officials will continue to monitor the situation.
The bacteria that caused red tide is thought to have been brought from the Gulf of Mexico via the Florida current, the Miami Herald reported. It’s unclear if red tide has been detected in Miami-Dade County before.
Areas of Florida’s Gulf Coast have suffered a lengthy toxic bloom of the bacteria that caused massive fish and marine wildlife kills, closed beaches and affected the health of people along the coast.
Sarasota County is still experiencing high concentrations of the red tide bacteria, WWSB reported, with fish kills reported in three counties and respiratory irritation reported in two.
The deaths of at least 10 dolphins in the Sarasota area were attributed to red tide, WWSB said.
The area’s tourism industry has also taken a hit.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.