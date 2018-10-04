Register to vote without leaving your car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Election day is Tuesday, November 6, and the deadline to register to vote is October 9. There is one way to register without ever having to get out of your car.
The Louisville Urban League and the Louisville Branch NAACP will be hosting a drive-up voter registration event in front of the Urban League building on both sides of Broadway between 15th and 16th Streets. The event runs from noon until 4 pm.
To find out if you are registered to vote, click here.
If you need a ride to the polls on election day, you can call the following numbers on November 6:
- A Phillip Randolph Institute 502-775-5524
- Louisville Branch NAACP 502-776-7608
