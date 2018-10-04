Southwest launches new daily nonstop destination from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -Southwest Airlines has launched a new non-stop destination from Louisville International Airport.
Wednesday, Southwest celebrated the addition of a daily flight from SDF to Houston’s Hobby Airport.
The carrier also plans to begin non-stop service to Dallas' Love Field in January.
Southwest offers 14 daily nonstop flights from Louisville to eight cities, including Chicago (Midway Airport), Las Vegas and Orlando, among others.
Southwest tweeted last week that flights can now be booked as far out as next June:
