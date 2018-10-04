Trane to close Lexington plant, 600 jobs affected

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Lexington, Kentucky based plant said it will close the facility sometime in the next 15 months, leaving hundreds of workers out of a job.
The Trane plant in Lexington will be shutting down. Over 600 workers are employed there--it’s one of the city’s top employers.
“A plant closing is never good news, but thankfully Lexington’s robust economy and low unemployment will help Trane’s employees as they seek new jobs,” Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said in a statement.
“I’ve already asked our team to work with the Trane employees so they can bring value to many strong companies in Lexington,” Gray said.
Ingersoll Rand, the parent of Trane, opened the Lexington plant in 1963. A news release on Thursday said the company will consolidate to their plant in Columbia, South Carolina, where there are plans to hire 750 workers.
The plant makes HVAC units, parts and equipment.
Union president Marty Leslie said the closing might affect more employees than estimated, the AP reports.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.