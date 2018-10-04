UofL fans encouraged to wear black for “Black Out” on Friday night

Head coach Bobby Petrino instituted the “Black Out” concept to Louisville on Nov. 2, 2006, when the fifth-ranked Cardinals defeated third-ranked West Virginia 44-34. This will be the 17th “Black Out” game in school history, and the first since last season’s home opener versus Clemson. Petrino’s teams are 6-3 in “Black Out” games since arriving at Louisville in 2003.