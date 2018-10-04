UofL fans encouraged to wear black for “Black Out” on Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville football fans are encouraged to wear black for the Cardinals' Friday night game against Georgia Tech in an effort to “Black Out” Cardinal Stadium.
In advance of the event, Cardinal fans are encouraged to support their local U of L retailers for game day merchandise for the Atlantic Coast Conference game, which will be televised by ESPN at 7 p.m.
Head coach Bobby Petrino instituted the “Black Out” concept to Louisville on Nov. 2, 2006, when the fifth-ranked Cardinals defeated third-ranked West Virginia 44-34. This will be the 17th “Black Out” game in school history, and the first since last season’s home opener versus Clemson. Petrino’s teams are 6-3 in “Black Out” games since arriving at Louisville in 2003.
Tickets for Friday night’s game are available by visiting https://uofl.me/blackout
Official release from UofL sports information