Women say they sold catnip as synthetic pot

Just after 8 p.m., Oct. 2, Kentucky State Police pulled over a car that failed to signal a turn and had a brake light out. As one of the women, Brittani J. Rakes, of Elizabethtown, a trooper said she was holding what appeared to be a small baggie of marijuana and threw it into the seat. The other woman, Alisha Young, of Vine Grove, was holding a large amount of cash between her legs. There was also drug paraphernalia spotted in the car.