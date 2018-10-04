Women say they sold catnip as synthetic pot

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Two Hardin County women charged with drug possession and trafficking say were actually selling catnip.
Just after 8 p.m., Oct. 2, Kentucky State Police pulled over a car that failed to signal a turn and had a brake light out. As one of the women, Brittani J. Rakes, of Elizabethtown, a trooper said she was holding what appeared to be a small baggie of marijuana and threw it into the seat. The other woman, Alisha Young, of Vine Grove, was holding a large amount of cash between her legs. There was also drug paraphernalia spotted in the car.
During a search of the car, troopers found what they believed to be crystal meth. After initially saying what the troopers found was synthetic marijuana and crystal meth, the women later said the suspected synthetic marijuana was actually catnip. Rakes and Young said they sell the catnip as synthetic marijuana when they need more money and don’t have actual spice for sale.
Rakes and Young were both booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on charges of trafficking in and possession of synthetic drugs, along with trafficking in and possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Young is also facing traffic charges.
