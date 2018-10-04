Zinke expected to OK block on mining claims near Yellowstone

FILE--In this Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, the Yellowstone River is shown in Montana's Paradise Valley with Emigrant Peak in the background near Pray, Mont. Officials on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, blocked new mining claims outside Yellowstone National Park. Federal officials have proposed blocking mining claims on more than 30,000 acres north of the nation's first national park. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, file) (Matthew Brown)