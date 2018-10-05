Behind the Forecast: Atmospheric Rivers

One of the best known atmospheric rivers is the “Pineapple Express” - not to be confused with the Seth Rogen and James Franco movie of the same name. It’s called this because it pulls moisture from the Pacific, mainly near Hawaii, and can drench the U.S. and Canadian west coasts with heavy rain and snow; as much as five inches of rain in a day is possible. In December 2010, 11 to 25 inches of rain was dumped in areas from Washington state to Southern California.