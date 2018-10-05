Christian Academy visits DeSales in our Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Christian Academy and DeSales, an easy pick for our Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week.
CAL is 6-0 and ranked #3 in the state in Class 2A.
DeSales is 6-0 and ranked #2 in the state in Class 2A.
The Centurions won the State Championship in 2016.
The Colts won the State Championship in 2013 and 2014.
“It’s a big game, it’s a rivalry game, I feel like we’ve been here before,” Christian Academy head coach Stefan LeFors said. “Actually we have been before, a lot actually, playing these guys and they do a great job, they’re a great team and we’ve got our work cut out for us. It’ll be a test to go on road and obviously a district opener and a lot on the line.”
"We know the importance the game," DeSales head coach Harold Davis said.
From 2012 to 2015, Christian Academy won the regular season meeting each year, which meant they hosted the playoff meeting, but DeSales won all four of those.
Then CAL swept the Colts in 2016 and last year, DeSales won 21-3 in the regular season at CAL, only to fall 24-3 at home in the playoffs.
In the last 16 meetings, the Centurions hold a 9-7 edge.
“It’s important, district standings, home field, that’s all important to us, so we try to keep it as normal as possible, but it is, it’s a bigger game for us,” Davis said. “We want to win, we want to be in a good spot when the playoffs start.”
LeFors knows that with the visiting bench right in front of the massive grandstand at Paul B. Cox Stadium, his kids will also have to battle a hostile crowd.
“You do your best to tell them to ignore the noise and focus on everything that is going on between the white lines,” LeFors said. “The opponent, in and of itself will give you plenty to worry about. We don’t need to add even more to our play, but that’s their home field advantage.”
CAL features senior Milton Wright, one of the top players in the state. He has been a fixture in this rivalry for four years.
The Colts are led by the tandem of quarterback Aaron Pfaadt and running back Antione Johnson. Those two have hooked up for successful Hail Mary's in wins over 6A powers St. X and Butler.
Christian Academy and DeSales kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Catch the highlights and post game reaction on Touchdown Friday Night.
