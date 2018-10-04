Doctors urge receiving flu vaccine as soon as possible

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re only a few days into the flu season, but doctors say it never too early to guard yourself against the disease.
Whether you choose the nasal spray or the injection, getting vaccinated against the flu is the best way to prevent yourself from getting sick. However, the nasal spray is not as potent at the shot.
Every year, there is debate over the vaccine with some believing that the shot can cause you to get the flu. That’s not true.
The vaccine takes about two weeks to fully take effect, so that’s why doctors say it’s never too early to get inoculated.
Doctors suggest that even if there is someone in your family who has a condition that prevents them from getting the vaccine, everyone who comes in contact with that person should still get it.
Pregnant women are also encouraged to get the vaccine, regardless of which stage of their stage of pregnancy.
But always consult your own doctor if you have concerns.
