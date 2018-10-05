Dozens protest proposed liquor store

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of people, along with Metro Councilwoman Mary Woolridge (D-3), protested a proposed liquor store on Wilson Avenue Thursday afternoon.
The building is the former BB&T Bank on the corner of Algonquin Parkway and Wilson Avenue.
Woolridge organized a protest for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. outside the building.
Just last week, liquor licenses were denied for 22 Family Dollar stores in Louisville after several organized protests.
Woolridge said she doesn’t want to see another liquor store in the neighborhood.
Dozens of people stood along the street were chanting “no more liquor stores” to cars driving by.
