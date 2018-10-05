Florida man arrested for threatening to kill lawmakers who don’t support Kavanaugh

WINTER HAVEN, FL (WFTS/CNN) - Florida deputies arrested a man on Thursday for threatening to kill lawmakers and their families.
James Patrick, 53, made the threats on Facebook.
He wrote if Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is not confirmed, he will kill whoever he thinks is to blame.
He specifically called out Democratic lawmakers and their families, but also mentioned Republicans who may vote against Kavanaugh.
Patrick said of his plot: "It's all I think about, night and day."
He claims he didn't think he would get into trouble, since he did not name anybody specifically.
Police said he wrote plenty without naming names.
"Ladies and gentlemen, these are the words of someone that's capable of committing mass murder,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Officials searched Patrick's house and found a hand gun and a hunting rifle with a scope.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
