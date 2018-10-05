Forecast: Above average temperatures through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The cold front we saw yesterday will transition into a weak warm front that will push north through the day. This will trigger some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with the most robust storms.
Highs today will soar back into the upper 80s.
Tonight, showers will fade as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.
High pressure keeps us mainly dry and hot for the weekend. Highs will creep to near 90°; this will be awfully close to Saturday’s record high of 91° and Sunday’s record high of 93°.
There’s a small chance of spotty showers Saturday and Sunday. The warmth looks to stick around through the middle of next week before a cold front tries to cool us down just in time for next weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Partly Sunny. PM Scattered storms (40%). HIGH: 87°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Showers/storms ending (20%). LOW: 70°
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated storm (20%). HIGH: 88°
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Hot. Isolated storm (10%). HIGH: 90° LOW: 70°
