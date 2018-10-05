Groups use creativity to push voter registration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On West Broadway, its not only clocks that tell time.
Like an hourglass, reds and yellows are slowly trickling into the green of summer, as leaves begin to change.
For those at the Louisville Urban League, that means it's almost time to vote.
Election Day is November 6, but the deadline to register to vote on that day in Kentucky and Indiana is Tuesday October 9.
“Our goal is to make voter registration as easy as possible,” Lyndon Pryor, the Chief Engagement Officer at the Louisville Urban League, said. “There’s just way too much at stake every election.”
And just like many of the other things we've made convenient.
"Individuals will be able to drive up and fill out a voter registration card from their car," Pryor said.
Drive through registration came to fruition through a partnership with the Louisville Chapter of the NAACP. Organizers said 500 voters signed up in 2016.
The event will be held outside the Urban League offices on Broadway, between 15th and 16th Street, from noon to 4 p.m.
They're not the only ones getting creative.
HopCat and Play posted on Facebook that they’d be hosting upcoming registration events.
Dracula, in a way, can even help you register to vote this year thanks to the Actors Theater. An hour before the show on Friday and Saturday those from the venue will be registering voters onsite.
If music's more of your style, rappers were at Cole's Place Thursday taking time away from the recording booth urging people to step into the voting booth.
"That's the power of voting," hip hop artist Dusty Leigh said. "We live in a free country where your opinion counts."
In many cases, that opinion will only be truly heard if it’s cast on a ballot.
