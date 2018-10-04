‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over!’ App allows drivers to record interactions with police

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There is an app for just about everything these days, and now, there is an app that will allow you to record traffic stops when you get pulled over.
Once the app is downloaded, all you have to say is, “Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over," and the app is activated.
- CLICK HERE to download Shortcuts the app in the Apple app store
From there, it will start a number of processes including dimming your phone, turning on “Do Not Disturb,” sending a text with your exact location to someone in your contacts that you predetermined and recording the exchange using your camera.
The creator, Robert Peterson, told USA Today, "It was created to record law enforcement officials to “keep everyone safe and honest.”
It’s an app that both the public and police representatives seem to view as positive.
“We have found that video, whether it’s taken by the individual or the officer on his body camera really helps to preserve the moment and most of the time it makes the driver or the police officer behave better,” said Dana Schrad, the executive director for the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. "In the end, we have found in internal affairs investigations, in any kind of public complaint investigations, that the video really helps to tell a story.”
It’s recommended that you test the app a few times before you use it on the road, to work out the kinks.
